IUST hosts Prof Nisar Ali under Meet the Eminent Programme

Awantipora, Aug 29: Under the Meet The Eminent Programme, the Department of Economics, IUST hosted Professor Nisar Ali, member UPSC and former Dean Social Sciences at University of Kashmir. The guest speaker deliberated on the topic ‘Perceptions and Perspectives of Development: J & K Scenario’.
Prof. Nisar Ali’s lecture shed light on different challenges in agriculture and manufacturing sectors, resulting in union territory’s dependency on other states. Referring to research and statistical data, he invited attention towards the need of society's inadvertent involvement in compounding multiple challenges and underlined the contribution of the higher educational institutions for the same.
The program attended by students, scholars, faculty members and university officials including Librarian Rumi Library, and Head, Department of Economics provided a dynamic forum for interactive exchanges between the expert, faculty members and participants.