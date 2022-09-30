IUST inks MoUs with 3 colleges

A statement of IUST issued here said that the MoU was signed to foster innovation and entrepreneurship skills among the students.

The MoU led by the Department of Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED) of IUST, was signed with Government Degree College (GDC) for Women Anantnag, Pulwama, and GDC Awantipora in the presence of Vice-Chancellor (VC) IUST Prof Shakil Romshoo along with other dignitaries and Principal of the concerned colleges.

Director CIED Parvez Mir emphasised the role of innovation centres in opening up the spaces for skill-oriented programs and helping students to overcome unemployment crises in the backdrop of the National Education Policy (NEP).