IUST inks MoUs with 3 colleges

Srinagar, Sep 30: The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Friday signed a key Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with three Government Degree Colleges in Kashmir on Friday.
A statement of IUST issued here said that the MoU was signed to foster innovation and entrepreneurship skills among the students.
The MoU led by the Department of Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED) of IUST, was signed with Government Degree College (GDC) for Women Anantnag, Pulwama, and GDC Awantipora in the presence of Vice-Chancellor (VC) IUST Prof Shakil Romshoo along with other dignitaries and Principal of the concerned colleges.
Director CIED Parvez Mir emphasised the role of innovation centres in opening up the spaces for skill-oriented programs and helping students to overcome unemployment crises in the backdrop of the National Education Policy (NEP).
Explaining the broader purpose of MoUs, Dean Research Prof AH Moon said that it aims to build an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship among academic hubs, in which colleges play a major role.
Later, Dean Academic Affairs (DAA) Prof Manzoor Malik stressed the need for innovation right from the college level.
“Mentioning IUST will always be at the forefront of innovation and boost the innovative ideas and skills among students. We also need to bridge the gap between universities and colleges so that both can mutually benefit. This can be done via career counselling and outreach programmes for college students,” he said.
Principal GDC for Women Anantnag, Irfan-ul-Majid applauded the role of IUST and thanked the varsity for their Support.
“I hope that this initiative will prove beneficial for the students and help them explore different opportunities,” he said.
Principal GDC for Women Pulwama, Yasmeen Farooq sought the constant guidance and support of the university to help students in training and honing their skills.
In his keynote address, VC IUST laid stress on the importance of collaboration and said the university has not only played a key role in excelling the academics and skillful growth among the students of UT but also in the rest of the country.
“More interaction between universities and colleges will in turn benefit the students in the longer run," the Vice Chancellor said.
The VC said that IUST will always welcome and value collaborations aimed at uplifting the students and upgrading their skills.
“Such partnerships are important for the growth and excellence of the students,”
Head of the Department of Computer Science IUST, Prof Rumaan Bashir presented the vote of thanks.