IUST, Islamia College collaborate on innovative Design Your Own Degree Programme

Awantipora, Oct 6: Aimed at fostering collaboration to realise effective learning and promote innovative thinking, Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor IUST, chaired a meeting attended by faculty from IUST and Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar and deliberated on the roadmap for implementation of the Design Your Own Degree (DYOD) programme.
Prof Manzoor Ahmad Malik (Dean Academic Affairs), Prof Javaid Hussain Mir, Prof Khursheed A Khan (Principal College), Prof A. Qayoom, Prof. Sajjad Sarwar, Prof Khursheed Tariq, Prof Yattu among others and the DYOD team at IUST attended the meeting.
The participants held that Higher Education has undergone a paradigm shift necessitating a change in strategy and approach. Speaking on the occasion Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo said that NEP 2020 has transformed the educational landscape and has prescribed the method and approach for holistic learning of students.
He said that the traditional top-down approach of learning is not commensurate with the contemporary challenges and said that students have to own their learning in order to explore their potential and harness their talent. He said that a bottom-up approach as envisaged under Design Your Degree whereby students have the opportunity to pursue their passion encapsulates the essence of National Education Policy 2020.
Prof. Romshoo, acknowledged the challenges associated with implementing the DYOD programme and assured full support to the college for successful implementation of the programme. The participants discussed the DYOD implementation roadmap at IUST and suggested the formation of a core group at the college to drive this initiative forward. It would be pertinent to mention that IUST is admitting the first batch of students for the DYOD programme from the current year.