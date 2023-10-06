IUST, Islamia College collaborate on innovative Design Your Own Degree Programme

He said that the traditional top-down approach of learning is not commensurate with the contemporary challenges and said that students have to own their learning in order to explore their potential and harness their talent. He said that a bottom-up approach as envisaged under Design Your Degree whereby students have the opportunity to pursue their passion encapsulates the essence of National Education Policy 2020.

Prof. Romshoo, acknowledged the challenges associated with implementing the DYOD programme and assured full support to the college for successful implementation of the programme. The participants discussed the DYOD implementation roadmap at IUST and suggested the formation of a core group at the college to drive this initiative forward. It would be pertinent to mention that IUST is admitting the first batch of students for the DYOD programme from the current year.