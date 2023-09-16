IUST observes Ozone Day

The event sponsored by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MOES), Government of India, was presided over by Prof. Shakil A. Romshoo, Vice Chancellor IUST who was the Chief Guest of the program. Other speakers of the program included Mehraj-ud-din Zargar, Principal Green Valley Educational Institute, Dr. Arshid Jahangir, from the Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Kashmir; Dr. Tavoos Hassan Bhat, Member of the Peoples’ Environmental Council and Coordinator for South Kashmir, PEC; Dr. Sadaf from Green Valley Educational Institute; and Prof. Javed Hussain Mir, Professor of Practice at the MCS&S, IUST.