IUST observes Ozone Day

Srinagar, Sep 16: The Islamic University of Science and Technology, in collaboration with the Peoples’ Environmental Council (PEC), is organising a week-long event to emphasise the significance of the ozone layer and to educate students, faculty, and stakeholders about the detrimental impacts of ozone depletion. The Ozone Day celebration was today inaugurated at the Green Valley Educational Institute, Illahibagh, Srinagar.
The event sponsored by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MOES), Government of India, was presided over by Prof. Shakil A. Romshoo, Vice Chancellor IUST who was the Chief Guest of the program. Other speakers of the program included Mehraj-ud-din Zargar, Principal Green Valley Educational Institute, Dr. Arshid Jahangir, from the Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Kashmir; Dr. Tavoos Hassan Bhat, Member of the Peoples’ Environmental Council and Coordinator for South Kashmir, PEC; Dr. Sadaf from Green Valley Educational Institute; and Prof. Javed Hussain Mir, Professor of Practice at the MCS&S, IUST.