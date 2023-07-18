IUST organises community visit for journalism students

Awantipora, July 18: The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), organised a field visit to the local community on Tuesday.
The event was held for the students registered with The Echo, quarterly newsmagazine published by DJMC. The aim of the visit was to cover the civic issues faced by the local community and try to seek resolutions for the same.
The field visit was coordinated by Dr. Rabia Noor, Editor of the publication and Assistant Professor, DJMC, who accompanied students to various spots, including local villages like Aghanjipora and Padgampora, and institutes like Public Health Centre, Awantipora, and Mantaqi Higher Secondary School.
The students covered a handful of news stories that will be published in the upcoming edition of The Echo. They expressed their satisfaction over the conduct of the field visit and hoped that similar events shall be held by the department in future.