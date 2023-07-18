IUST organises community visit for journalism students

The field visit was coordinated by Dr. Rabia Noor, Editor of the publication and Assistant Professor, DJMC, who accompanied students to various spots, including local villages like Aghanjipora and Padgampora, and institutes like Public Health Centre, Awantipora, and Mantaqi Higher Secondary School.

The students covered a handful of news stories that will be published in the upcoming edition of The Echo. They expressed their satisfaction over the conduct of the field visit and hoped that similar events shall be held by the department in future.