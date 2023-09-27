IUST organises environmental awareness programme

Awantipora, Sep 27: Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) held an environmental awareness programme under "Swachhata Hi Seva" campaign, extending from September 15 to October 2 in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.
The programme was coordinated by Dr. Tariq Ahmad Ganaie, Coordinator NSS, IUST who talked about the importance of "Swachhata Hi Seva," emphasizing its significance in promoting cleanliness, hygiene, and environmental consciousness.
Prof. Naseer Iqbal, Registrar of IUST, administered the ‘Swachhata Pledge,' making a commitment to upholding cleanliness and environmental integrity. Deans, Directors, Heads, Officers of the university, and NSS volunteers participated in the programme.