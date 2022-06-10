IUST organises interaction with presidential awardee

Awantipora, June 10: To develop the entrepreneurial acumen among the students and budding innovators, Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora hosted an interactive session with the three-time presidential awardee national innovator, Sheikh Jahangir.
The session, themed as ‘Ideas, Innovation and startup’, was organised by the Centre for Innovations and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED) for taking the mission of the National Education Policy forward.
Jahangir, who is a three times presidential awardee is a national Innovator has more than 35 innovations to his credit. The expert speaker talked about his experiences with the participants and shared the information about the financial support schemes for the young innovators. He also motivated the young innovators and future entrepreneurs to undertake multiple projects to resolve the problems of the society. His innovative gadgets were also used in a Bollywood movie 'Three idiots' that was aimed to encourage the young innovators.
Dean Research, Prof. Ayaz H. Moon chaired the session and gave his opening remarks where he appreciated the efforts of CIED in encouraging young innovators.
Later, Director CIED Dr. Parvez A. Mir highlighted the importance of innovations and startups and their role in our society, while Dr. Asifa Mehraj Baba, Coordinator Intellectual Property Cell, CIED presented the Vote of thanks. Other members of the CIED present on this occasion were Dr. Muzaffar A. Macha, Dr. Rais A. Ganai and Dr. Ruheela Hassan.
Meanwhile, the Department of Civil Engineering IUST held a one-day Model/Material Exhibition during which students presented the various hydraulic models and to highlight the traditional and contemporary building materials. The Vice Chancellor while visiting the exhibition had in depth interaction with students and appreciated the department and the students for holding such events.