IUST organises interaction with presidential awardee

The session, themed as ‘Ideas, Innovation and startup’, was organised by the Centre for Innovations and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED) for taking the mission of the National Education Policy forward.

Jahangir, who is a three times presidential awardee is a national Innovator has more than 35 innovations to his credit. The expert speaker talked about his experiences with the participants and shared the information about the financial support schemes for the young innovators. He also motivated the young innovators and future entrepreneurs to undertake multiple projects to resolve the problems of the society. His innovative gadgets were also used in a Bollywood movie 'Three idiots' that was aimed to encourage the young innovators.