IUST organises lecture on New Education Policy

Professor Wani said that this “ is not going to materialize unless we revisit and re-imagine the idea of university.The too much emphasis on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and marginalization of human studies is creating a huge void in our life and society which needs to be discarded.”

Professor Wani also advocated the concept of university without borders and argued against departmentalisation of knowledge systems.”The knowledge systems should be inclusive and research must be people centric. Further, the curriculum in social sciences must be aligned to needs of a community.”