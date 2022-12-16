IUST organises lecture on New Education Policy

Srinagar, Dec 16: The Department of International Relations Islamic University of Science and Technology organised a guest lecture on the theme”New Education Policy and status of Social sciences in India”.
Noted political scientist Professor Gul Mohammed Wani delivered the lecture which was attended by faculty members, research scholars and PG students from the faculty of social sciences.
Professor Wani brought to the notice of all stakeholders that NEP rightly looks at all branches of creative human endeavor including mathematics,science, professional courses as “Arts”
Professor Wani said that this “ is not going to materialize unless we revisit and re-imagine the idea of university.The too much emphasis on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and marginalization of human studies is creating a huge void in our life and society which needs to be discarded.”
Professor Wani also advocated the concept of university without borders and argued against departmentalisation of knowledge systems.”The knowledge systems should be inclusive and research must be people centric. Further, the curriculum in social sciences must be aligned to needs of a community.”
The talk was followed by a question/answer session.