IUST organises programme

Awantipora, Feb 28: On the occasion of ‘National Science Day’, Islamic University of Science & Technology (IUST), Awantipora in collaboration with Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility (SAIF) Punjab University, Chandigarh organised the “Synergistic Training Programme: Utilising the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure (STUTI)”.
According to a press note, the programme is part Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and is supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), New Delhi.
Eminent Scientist and Vice Chancellor, IUST Prof Shakil A Romshoo highlighted the importance of this initiative in popularising science among J&K’s student community for the welfare of society. While emphasizing the interdisciplinary approach as chalked out by NEP-2020, Prof Romshoo stressed on need to create a supporting and quality ecosystem for basic science in the ambit of education and for understanding the same using various instrumentation facilities and research in our institutions.
Dean Academic Affairs Prof Manzoor Ahmad Malik, stressed on the contribution of science towards society and sustainable development to reconcile environmental protection and development. He called on students to focus on various career opportunities in science.
Dean School of Sciences and organising Chairman STUTI Prof M A Khuroo while welcoming the guests highlighted the significance of the program, which was organised to aim at human resource development and their capacity building through open access to science and technology infrastructure.
Dean Research Prof A H Moon deliberated upon the importance of time management and problem solving approach. He further emphasised on the importance of mother language and skill development in NEP-2020.
The focus of the program was to popularize science and research among the budding science students and various activities like quizzes, declamation, poster making competition and field visits were organised for visiting class XI and XII students.