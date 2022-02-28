IUST organises programme

According to a press note, the programme is part Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and is supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), New Delhi.

Eminent Scientist and Vice Chancellor, IUST Prof Shakil A Romshoo highlighted the importance of this initiative in popularising science among J&K’s student community for the welfare of society. While emphasizing the interdisciplinary approach as chalked out by NEP-2020, Prof Romshoo stressed on need to create a supporting and quality ecosystem for basic science in the ambit of education and for understanding the same using various instrumentation facilities and research in our institutions.