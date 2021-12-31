IUST ranked 21st in 'Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievement'

ARIIA is a Government of India initiative under the Ministry of Education (MOE) and is implemented through AICTE and MOE’s Innovation Cell.

Calling it a major achievement for the IUST, Vice Chancellor Prof Shakil A Romshoo said in a statement that the varsity's "focus on promoting scientific innovation, entrepreneurship and research has helped the university to achieve this commendable feat among 1438 Indian institutions which participated in the ARIIA 2021 ranking.”