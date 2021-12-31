IUST ranked 21st in 'Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievement'

Srinagar, Dec 31: Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora has been ranked 21st among the Government and Government-aided universities and deemed to-be universities at national level in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievement (ARIIA) 2021.
ARIIA is a Government of India initiative under the Ministry of Education (MOE) and is implemented through AICTE and MOE’s Innovation Cell.
Calling it a major achievement for the IUST, Vice Chancellor Prof Shakil A Romshoo said in a statement that the varsity's "focus on promoting scientific innovation, entrepreneurship and research has helped the university to achieve this commendable feat among 1438 Indian institutions which participated in the ARIIA 2021 ranking.”
He congratulated the entire faculty for the achievement and expressed his gratitude towards the UT administration for the support towards infrastructure development in the university.
"Despite double the number of institutes participating in the ARIIA-2021 as compared to second edition of ARIIA (2020), IUST has significantly improved its ranking and has been listed at 8th rank in the band 'Performer', " a varsity spokesperson said.
Under ARIIA, the institutions are evaluated and systematically ranked based on the indicators related to promotion and support of ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development’ amongst students and faculties across India.