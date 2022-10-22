IUST signs MoU with JKST&IC for research collaboration

He also signed an MoU to promote collaboration between JKST&IC and IUST in the areas of research, innovations, and entrepreneurship. During his visit, he also met Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo (Vice-Chancellor IUST), Prof. Manzoor Ahmad Malik (Dean Academic Affairs IUST), Prof. A H Moon (Dean Research IUST), and Dr. Parvez Mir (Director CIED). Dr. P R Dhar (CEO JAKEDA), Additional Director JKSTIC, and Dr. Bilal Ahmad (Joint Director JKSTIC) were also present on this occasion.

Appreciating the research acumen of IUST, the Commissioner Secretary said, "The Union Territory of J&K is blessed with abundant biodiversity as well as medicinal plants that can be beneficial in boosting the economy of this place". He assured that government will provide all support for the establishment of bio-diversity and renewable energy parks in J&K and IUST has already taken a step in this direction.