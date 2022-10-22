IUST signs MoU with JKST&IC for research collaboration

Awantipora, Oct 22: Saurab Bhagat (IAS), Commissioner Secretary, Science and Technology, visited IUST to take a review of the 21 JK Science Technology and Innovation Council (JKST&IC) sponsored projects at IUST and interacted with the project investigators.
He also signed an MoU to promote collaboration between JKST&IC and IUST in the areas of research, innovations, and entrepreneurship. During his visit, he also met Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo (Vice-Chancellor IUST), Prof. Manzoor Ahmad Malik (Dean Academic Affairs IUST), Prof. A H Moon (Dean Research IUST), and Dr. Parvez Mir (Director CIED). Dr. P R Dhar (CEO JAKEDA), Additional Director JKSTIC, and Dr. Bilal Ahmad (Joint Director JKSTIC) were also present on this occasion.
Appreciating the research acumen of IUST, the Commissioner Secretary said, "The Union Territory of J&K is blessed with abundant biodiversity as well as medicinal plants that can be beneficial in boosting the economy of this place". He assured that government will provide all support for the establishment of bio-diversity and renewable energy parks in J&K and IUST has already taken a step in this direction.
Highlighting the relevance of IUST's research activities for society, Prof. Romshoo acknowledged the support of JKST&IC and said, "IUST has been at the forefront of becoming carbon neutral and meets most of its energy requirements from solar energy". He also talked about various environment-friendly initiatives of the University and research orientation of the varsity towards the same.
Giving an overview of the 15 JKST&IC projects at IUST, Prof. Moon spoke at length about the university’s research output and shared information about the recent patents filed, publications, and research projects of IUST. He also highlighted the role and focus of IUST’s Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development in encouraging and supporting the entrepreneurship initiatives of the youth of J&K.