IUST, SKIMS sign MoU for academic collaboration

Prof. Romshoo described the collaboration as very significant as it will entail mutual cooperation between the two institutes to address the needs of capacity building and professional development of graduates, post-graduates and doctoral students belonging to the streams of medicine, nursing, medical technology and allied fields who are pursuing their studies at either of the two institutions. He added that IUST will facilitate networking and assist in building meaningful alliances and “consortia among academia working on important issues affecting people as well as link with national and international agencies for the benefit of students, faculty and society.”