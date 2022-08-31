J-K: Former PCC president Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed resigns from Congress

There has been an exodus from the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress since Azad quit the party on Friday, with 64 more leaders including a former deputy chief minister resigning on Tuesday.

There is a limit to tolerance. I was feeling suffocated in the Congress party. So, it is with a heavy heart that I am snapping my ties with the party after nearly 50 years, Sayeed, who was a minister in several governments in Jammu and Kashmir, told reporters.

Sayeed said his decision to leave the Congress party was based on the feedback he received from his constituents in the Kokernag assembly segment.

The people I represent said... the party leadership was not paying any attention to the feedback from the ground. In my 50 years in the party, Congress has never been in such bad shape. I had to listen to my constituents, he added.