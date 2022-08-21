J-K moving ahead to become one of leading regions: LG

Continuous efforts are being made to fulfil the aspirations of the people, particularly the youth, who are the lifeblood of society and guardians of economic development and social progress, Sinha said.



"In a short span of three years, we have introduced reforms in every sector, which has opened up a plethora of opportunities for growth and development. The results are visible as J-K is now moving ahead to be one of the leading regions in sectors like IT, Industries, Tourism, Revenue, Women Entrepreneurship and Youth Empowerment," the Lt Governor said.



He also expressed gratitude to all the citizens for their immense contribution and wholehearted participation in 'Har Ghar Tiranga Utsav'.