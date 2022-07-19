J-K: SIA conducts raids in Baramulla in narco terror financing case

"Today, the State Investigation Agency (SIA), Jammu with the help of district police and civil administration of Baramualla district conducted well coordinated raids at multiple locations of Baramulla, including Nambla in Uri, in connection with a terror funding case registered at Gandhi Nagar police station," a spokesman of the SIA said.

During the raids, the SIA found a number of evidences with regard to smuggling of narcotics from across the border and generating the funds from the same for financing the terror modules, separatists, overground workers of terror outfits, and families of killed terrorists, the officials said.