Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Amritanand Dev Teerthji Maharaj meets LG Sinha

Srinagar: Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Amritanand Dev Teerthji Maharaj, Peethaadheeshwar, Shrimad Jagadguru Sharda Sarvagya Peetham today met the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan.

Shankaracharya Swami ji discussed with the Lt Governor about the restoration of various places of spiritual and heritage importance, including Shankarpal at Dachigam, and other concerning issues of Sharda Sarvagya Peeth in Kashmir.