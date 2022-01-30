Jaish commander among five militants killed in two overnight gunfights in Kashmir

The gunfights, which broke out on Saturday night, took place in Pulwama and Budgam districts of the Kashmir valley.



While four militants were killed in the encounter in Naira area of Pulwama, in south Kashmir, one ultra was killed in Chrar-i-Sharief area of the central Kashmir's Budgam district, a police official said.



He said the four militants killed in Pulwama gunfight belonged to JeM.



Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter, the official said.