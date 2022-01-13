Kashmir

Jaish militant killed in Kulgam gunfight identified as Babar Bhai: Police

Three soldiers and two civilians were also injured in the exchange of fire, police said.
Security forces on standby at an encounter site. [Photo for representational purpose only].Mubashir Khan/GK File
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Jan 13: Police on Thursday identified the Jaish militant killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kulgam last night as Babar Bhai.

"#KulgamEncounterUpdate: Killed JeM #terrorist identified as Babar bhai of #Pakistan, active since 2018 in the areas of Shopian-Kulgam. One AK rifle, one pistol and two grenades recovered," a police spokesman said.

Besides the militant, a cop was also killed in the encounter that broke out in the Pariwan area of Kulgam on Wednesday night.

