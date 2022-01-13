Jaish militant killed in Kulgam gunfight identified as Babar Bhai: Police

Srinagar, Jan 13: Police on Thursday identified the Jaish militant killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kulgam last night as Babar Bhai.
"#KulgamEncounterUpdate: Killed JeM #terrorist identified as Babar bhai of #Pakistan, active since 2018 in the areas of Shopian-Kulgam. One AK rifle, one pistol and two grenades recovered," a police spokesman said.
Besides the militant, a cop was also killed in the encounter that broke out in the Pariwan area of Kulgam on Wednesday night.
Three soldiers and two civilians were also injured in the exchange of fire, police said.