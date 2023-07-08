JAKEDA holds awareness programme on PM-KUSUM scheme at Anantnag

Anantnag, July 7: Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) on Friday conducted an awareness programme at Dak Bunglow here.
The event was held for sensitization of farmers regarding use of Solar Energy for powering irrigation pumps under the PM-KUSUM scheme and grid connected rooftop solar power plants for the residential sector.
The programme was conducted under the guidance of Commissioner Secretary Science and Technology Saurabh Baghat.
Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Anantnag Bashir Ahmad Wani, Deputy CEO JAKEDA M A Malik, senior technical officer JAKEDA Rabia Noor, Chief Agriculture Officer Ajaz Hussain, Chief Horticulture Officer Roshan Din and officers from JAKEDA and other line departments were also present on the occasion.
During the programme, the officers and the farmers were apprised about the various benefits and incentives extended by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy under PM – KUSUM scheme, which is primarily meant for upliftment of the farmers and grid connected rooftop solar power plant scheme.
In his address, the Commissioner Secretary talked in length about the scheme, under which a collective subsidy of 65 percent shall be provided to the domestic consumers of DISCOMs, for installation of rooftop solar plants for offsetting their electricity bills under Net-Metering mechanism.
He also informed the farmers as well as officers that under Component – B of PM-KUSUM scheme, a collective subsidy of 80 percent shall be provided to the farmers who intend to install solar water pumps.
While speaking on the occasion, ADDC Anantnag advised the officers of agriculture and horticulture departments to prepare a database of farmers from Anantnag, who can avail benefits under the scheme.
During the awareness programme, an interactive session was also held with the farmers and officers from other departments, wherein their concern and queries about the schemes were also addressed.
Pamphlets containing all the related information of solar pumps under PM-KUSUM scheme and rooftop solar scheme, like prices, subsidy amount, beneficiary share, contact numbers of district nodal person, were also distributed among the farmers and the officers on the occasion.