Jal Shakti Department to start drive against misuse of water in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, June 22: Amid the rise in temperatures, residents of several areas of Ganderbal district have complained about the drinking water shortage since a week causing hardships to them. The shortage of drinking water also led to protest demonstrations by the residents in some areas during the last few days.
However the officials of Jal Shakti department said that there is no shortage of drinking water in Ganderbal and urged the consumers to use it judiciously.
Executive Engineer Jal Shakti department Ganderbal Er. Sami-ul-lah Beigh told Greater Kashmir that due to the repairing of PDC canal Kangan the water supply was affected, adding that the water supply has been restored today (Thursday).
He said that there is no drinking water shortage in Ganderbal, adding that due to rise in temperatures the water supply demand has increased and people are misusing the water supply for other purposes including washing, gardening and irrigation using water motors and pipes .
"We will start a drive to check the rampant misuse of drinking water. The action under law will be initiated against those involved in this act," ExEn said.
He said at least five water motors were seized during a checking on Wednesday. Those found using water boosters and motors will be fined and also a strict legal action will be initiated, the Executive Engineer warned. “ We have also established a squad which includes officials from Jammu & Kashmir Police from both men and women wing and Jal Shakti Department. This squad randomly checks the houses and if anybody is found misusing the water supply, they will be dealt with strictly according to the law,” he said. “Attaching a motor directly to the main water supply line is a serious offense.”