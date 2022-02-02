Jamaat-e-Islami refutes allegations levelled in Dis Info Lab report
Srinagar, Feb 2: Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday refuted the allegations circulated on social networks particularly by DisInfo Lab that the presently banned Jamaat and its associated organisations were involved in the conduct or promotion of any conference in Bosnia. A statement Jamaat issued here said that the allegations were totally baseless as it was not functional due to ban and had no associate organisations anywhere in the world or any representatives. “Any organisation or individual claiming to be an associate organisation or representative of the Jamaat is quite against the facts and is hereby challenged.
The Jamaat was restricted to the territory of Jammu and Kashmir only and its activities too were restricted thereto and after it was banned in February, 2019, it stopped all its activities and functions,” the statement said. “Some names shown in the said report to have attended in the conference have no nexus or association with the Jamaat and their statements cannot be imputed to the Jamaat.
It is hereby clarified that neither the Jamaat nor any of its members was involved in the conduct or promotion of the said conference. It is also hereby made amply clear that any member migrating to any place outside the territorial jurisdiction of Jammu and Kashmir ceases to be a member of the Jamaat as per the party constitution.
So any person residing permanently outside J&K cannot claim to be a member of the Jamaat and the organisation cannot be held responsible for any activities done by such persons as any person settled abroad cannot have the membership of the Jamaat.”