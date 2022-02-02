Jamaat-e-Islami refutes allegations levelled in Dis Info Lab report

Srinagar, Feb 2: Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday refuted the allegations circulated on social networks particularly by DisInfo Lab that the presently banned Jamaat and its associated organisations were involved in the conduct or promotion of any conference in Bosnia. A statement Jamaat issued here said that the allegations were totally baseless as it was not functional due to ban and had no associate organisations anywhere in the world or any representatives. “Any organisation or individual claiming to be an associate organisation or representative of the Jamaat is quite against the facts and is hereby challenged.