Jamia Hamdard academician interacts with MERC students at KU

Srinagar, May 19: Media Education Research Centre (MERC), University of Kashmir on Friday organised an interaction session on 'Journalism in the Age of Infodemic' with eminent academician, Prof Farhat Basir Khan.
Prof Khan teaches at Centre for Media and Mass Communication Studies, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi.
In his lecture, Prof Khan talked in detail about the media and journalism literacy. “As journalists we follow the truth and find information that is newsworthy and turn it into a story. The journalistic truth is a process that begins with the professional discipline of assembling and verifying facts and then presenting a fair and reliable account of meaning to audiences,” he said.
He offered various tips to the students about writing for digital platforms and also gave suggestions on skills needed to build a career in journalism.
Thanking the guest speaker, Prof Sabeha Mufti, Head, MERC said it is the topmost priority of the Centre to create opportunities for students to get chances of academic interaction with experts in the field.