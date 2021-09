Jamiat Hamdani condoles demise of Geelani

A statement of Jamiat Hamdani issued here said that Moulana Hamdani expressed sympathy with Geelani’s bereaved family, particularly his sons, and prayed to Almighty Allah for granting highest echelons in Jannat to the senior separatist leader.

The statement said that Jamiat Hamdani President Abdul Rashid Gani, religious scholars Moulana Showkat Hussain Keng, Jamiat Hamdani General Secretary Peerzada Muhammad Ashraf Inayati, Provisional President, Kashmir, Muhammad Yaseen Zehra, and senior leaders Mir Syed Ghulam Nabi, Farooq Ahmad Gani, Peerzada Manzoor-ul-Hussain Qureshi, and Ghulam Nabi Nowshehri Farooqui also expressed sympathy with the bereaved Geelani family.