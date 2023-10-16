Jammu and Kashmir at forefront of development transformation in country: LG

The Lt Governor congratulated the District Administration, public representatives and residents of the district on the occasion.

“This is yet another milestone in district Anantnag's path to economic and social progress. A slew of projects dedicated to the people today in the Health, Education, Water Supply, and Urban Development sectors will empower all sections of the society,” the Lt Governor said.

Our focus on health and education will prepare the people for future challenges and revitalize the growth story of the district, he added.