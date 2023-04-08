Jammu and Kashmir Fiction Writers Guild organises literary event

The session was presided over by Dr. Nazir Mushtaq, a renowned doctor and writer. The session was graced by Dr. Masooda Rajpuri, another esteemed doctor and literature lover, who was invited as the guest personality.

The session was filled with literary delights as two short stories, one in English and one in Kashmiri, were presented by talented writers. Er. Shafi Ahmad mesmerised the audience with his reading of the Kashmiri short story titled Tchas, while Dr. Henana Barjees captivated the listeners with her English story titled No man's land. The discussions that followed the readings were engaging and insightful, as the members of the Guild delved into the nuances of the stories, analyzing the characters, themes, and writing styles. The session was moderated by Zubair Qureshi, a young writer and the Guild's coordinator, who skillfully steered the conversation and encouraged participation from all members.