Jammu and Kashmir figures among top performing states in ABHA scan-based OPD registrations

The Scan and Share service has seen rapid adoption by states/ UTs in the public health facilities to manage the queues at patient registration counters and offer better service experience to the patients.

The statistics from ABDM Public Dashboard (https://dashboard.abdm.gov.in/abdm/) show maximum usage at the AIIMS in the cities of Delhi, Bhopal and Raipur. Also, nine out of the top fifteen hospitals are from Uttar Pradesh. Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi are close next to UP in the overall number of OPD tokens generated using ABHA-based Scan and Share service.

Government hospitals including AIIMS, New Delhi, SRN Hospital, Prayagraj and AIIMS, Raipur have emerged as the top performing health facilities for scan and share service.

Talking about the significance of such digital services, CEO, NHA said – “ABDM aims to add ease and efficiency to healthcare delivery. The Scan and Share service at OPD counters is a simple tech intervention that is helping close to 1 lakh patients save time spent in hospital queues on daily basis. With an intention to alleviate the pain points of patients when they access health care services, we plan to extend this service for pharmacy counters and laboratories. It is our endeavor to leverage technology to assist old patients, pregnant ladies and other citizens when they access healthcare services. The ABHA-based registrations would also help the patients with digital access to their digital prescriptions, pharmacy slips and diagnostic reports.”