Jammu and Kashmir govt forms committee to identify overstaying foreigners

Srinagar, Oct 18: The Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted a committee to identify foreign nationals overstaying in the UT, officials said today.
An order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Home R K Goyal, gave sanction to the constitution of a six-member committee to identify foreign nationals “illegally/overstaying in the UT of J&K since 01.01.2011."
The committee headed by Financial Commissioner/Additional Chief Secretary Home includes members from Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, BOI, Amritsar, Punjab; SSP CID Special Branch Jammu and Srinagar; All district SSPs/SPs; and Special Coordinator IVFRT, NIC J&K, it added.
The committee has been directed to prepare monthly report of missing foreigners in the UT of J&K and submit by 7th day of every month to the Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI, New Delhi.