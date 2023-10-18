Jammu and Kashmir govt forms committee to identify overstaying foreigners

The committee headed by Financial Commissioner/Additional Chief Secretary Home includes members from Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, BOI, Amritsar, Punjab; SSP CID Special Branch Jammu and Srinagar; All district SSPs/SPs; and Special Coordinator IVFRT, NIC J&K, it added.

The committee has been directed to prepare monthly report of missing foreigners in the UT of J&K and submit by 7th day of every month to the Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI, New Delhi.