Jammu and Kashmir govt orders major administrative reshuffle

Srinagar, Oct 29: In a major administrative reshuffle, Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday ordered a series of transfers and postings of key officials.
IAS officer Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary has been transferred from the position of Managing Director at the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited to Deputy Commissioner of Ramban in place of Mussarat-ul-Islam who has been posted the Managing Director of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited.
The Government has also ordered IAS officer Harvinder Singh who was Additional Deputy Commissioner of Jammu as Deputy Commissioner of Doda.
The order also reads that Babila Rakwal, Deputy Commissioner of Reasi, has been transferred to the role of Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K and Vishesh Paul Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner of Doda has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Reasi.
"Aijaz Ahmad Bhat who was serving as the Director of the Entrepreneurship Development Institute, J&K, has been transferred and appointed as the Director of Sericulture, J&K. Khalid Jahangir, Managing Director of J&K Trade Promotion Organization, will assume additional responsibilities as the Director of Entrepreneurship Development Institute, J&K," order reads.
Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, the Director General of Sericulture, J&K, is now appointed as the Managing Director of J&K Agro Industries Development Corporation and Om Prakash formerly the Director of Geology and Mining, J&K, is now the Managing Director of J&K Financial Corporation.
"Arun Kumar Manhas, who was posted as Managing Director of J&K Agro Industries Development Corporation has been transferred as Director of Industries and Commerce in Jammu. Ali Afsar Khan, who was the Additional District Development Commissioner in Bandipore, has been transferred and is now the Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Tax Planning, Policy, and Advance Ruling), J&K," order reads.
The order also reads that Ajay Kumar, Managing Director of J&K Financial Corporation, is transferred to the post of Registrar, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra, J&K, on a deputation basis. Ram Savak, , Director Horticulture Jammu will hold the charge of the post of Director of Agriculture, Jammu also . Nagendra Singh Jamwal, Registrar of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra, J&K, will now take on the role of Director of Command Area Development, Jammu.
Khalid Majeed, Director of Panchayati Raj has been transferred as Department of Industries and Commerce, Kashmir and Mohammad Mumtaz Ali, Director of Rural Development, Jammu, will hold the post of Director of Panchayati Raj and ex-officio Special Secretary to the Government in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, order reads.
The order further says that Gurvinderjeet Singh, who was awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is now the Registrar of District Udhampur.