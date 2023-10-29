Jammu and Kashmir govt orders major administrative reshuffle

IAS officer Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary has been transferred from the position of Managing Director at the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited to Deputy Commissioner of Ramban in place of Mussarat-ul-Islam who has been posted the Managing Director of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited.

The Government has also ordered IAS officer Harvinder Singh who was Additional Deputy Commissioner of Jammu as Deputy Commissioner of Doda.

The order also reads that Babila Rakwal, Deputy Commissioner of Reasi, has been transferred to the role of Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K and Vishesh Paul Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner of Doda has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Reasi.