‘Jammu and Kashmir is poised to be the model bio-economy region of country’

The committee held marathon meetings over 3 days starting from the 27 th of September, in which more than 100 officers of all the development departments and its twin agriculture universities participated. As many as thirty-two (32) project proposals were presented by the various Technical Working Groups (TWGs) before the apex committee which were thoroughly deliberated upon and specific recommendations/directions issued.

The other members of the Apex Committee include Dr Ashok Dalwai IAS, CEO, NRAA; Shri Atal Dulloo, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Agriculture Production Department; Dr. P.K Joshi, Secretary, NAAS, New Delhi; Dr. Prabhat Kumar, Horticulture Commissioner, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, GoI; Dr. H.S Gupta, Former Director, IARI, Dr. J. P. Sharma, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Jammu with Dr. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Kashmir as its Member Secretary.