‘Jammu and Kashmir is poised to be the model bio-economy region of country’

Srinagar, Sep 30: “Jammu and Kashmir is poised to be the model bio-economy region of the country for its varied agro ecological zones which are bestowed with bounties of nature in the form of niche crops and commodities and the UTs potential to grow high value crops that are off season for the rest of the country”, said Dr Mangla Rai former Director General, ICAR.
He said this while chairing the 2nd meeting of the UT Level Apex Committee. The Committee has been constituted by Lt. Governor J&K, Manoj Sinha to formulate a policy for transforming subsistence agriculture into a sustainable agri-economy, that is aimed at making J&K the number one region in the country in terms of the growth in agriculture and securing the livelihood of its 14 million people. The policy aims to turn J&K into a net exporter for quality, certified and GI tagged agriculture produces and products.
The committee held marathon meetings over 3 days starting from the 27 th of September, in which more than 100 officers of all the development departments and its twin agriculture universities participated. As many as thirty-two (32) project proposals were presented by the various Technical Working Groups (TWGs) before the apex committee which were thoroughly deliberated upon and specific recommendations/directions issued.
The other members of the Apex Committee include Dr Ashok Dalwai IAS, CEO, NRAA; Shri Atal Dulloo, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Agriculture Production Department; Dr. P.K Joshi, Secretary, NAAS, New Delhi; Dr. Prabhat Kumar, Horticulture Commissioner, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, GoI; Dr. H.S Gupta, Former Director, IARI, Dr. J. P. Sharma, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Jammu with Dr. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Kashmir as its Member Secretary.