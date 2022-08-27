Jammu Bar gives bandh call for August 29

Jammu, Aug 27: Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) has given Jammu bandh call on August 29 in support of their demand for construction of multipurpose building complex to house all tribunals, registration office and commissions in Jammu for the facility of advocates and general public.
The Chamber of Commerce and Industries has also extended their support to the Jammu Bar association with regard to the demands of the lawyers’ body.
“Bazaar associations have asked us that they are with the CCI on whatever decision. Accordingly we requested the administration to hold a meeting to work out a stalemate in the issue to get some assurance from the authorities. We waited for the entire day and no response has been received,” president CCI Jammu, Arun Gupta told local media here.
Gupta said that “Our support is with the Jammu Bar. But if the administration gives an assurance by tomorrow, we will welcome it. Till this time, we cannot see any solution to their demands. We stand with them.”
In his press conference, Jammu Bar president, Adv MK Bhardwaj said that “We have given Jammu bandh call. We were waiting for the response of the government to issue an order to construct a multistory complex within the court premises (Janipur) for accommodating all the tribunals, commissions and registration work. However, we have not received any such order so far.”