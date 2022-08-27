Jammu Bar gives bandh call for August 29

The Chamber of Commerce and Industries has also extended their support to the Jammu Bar association with regard to the demands of the lawyers’ body.

“Bazaar associations have asked us that they are with the CCI on whatever decision. Accordingly we requested the administration to hold a meeting to work out a stalemate in the issue to get some assurance from the authorities. We waited for the entire day and no response has been received,” president CCI Jammu, Arun Gupta told local media here.