Jammu beat Anantnag to lift LG Rolling Trophy

Srinagar, Mar 10: District Jammu defeated District Anantnag to win the maiden LG Rolling Trophy cricket competition on Thursday at MA Stadium Jammu.
During the closing event, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was the chief guest and awarded prizes to the winners.
Lt Governor stated on the occasion that the LG’s Rolling Trophy is a significant project of Mission Youth that strives to develop the roots of sports culture. Our players were able to display greatness on the field, and the competition promoted pride, togetherness, and the attitude of sportsmanship, he continued.
“More than 42,000 players competed with the spirit of peace, friendship, equality, and respect. The players with their skill and endurance on the playing field have inspired the young generation, renewed the essential spirit of sports and made this tournament truly memorable,” Lt Governor said.
The Lt Governor reiterated the Government’s commitment to providing modern facilities and world-class coaching to the sportspersons.
“Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, we have created new infrastructures for the players in far-flung areas. It is being ensured that the youth living in villages get modern facilities and mentoring”, Lt Governor said.
This year, 104 projects under JKIDFC and 117 projects under CAPEX have been completed across the UT. More than 60 lakh children and youth participated in sports activities in the last year. In many disciplines like gymnastics, judo, football, and cricket, we have set up academies to identify & nurture the talents, the Lt Governor noted.
Mission Youth with its various schemes is providing our youth with a life of hope, purpose and opportunity. Sports, self-employment & other youth-oriented programmes being run by the UT Administration have transformed the lives of the youth of J&K. As many as 17 schemes of Mission Youth have empowered the young generation to realize their true potential, the Lt Governor added.
On the occasion, the Lt Governor inaugurated the Main Gate at MA Stadium and laid the foundation stone for Artificial Rock Climbing Wall at the premises.
The Lt Governor interacted with the players and handed over trophies and cash prizes to the winning, and other top-performing teams and the players who excelled in the tournament.
Jammu emerged as the winner of LG’s Rolling Trophy (Cricket) and was awarded the cash prize of Rs One Lakh. The second and third-placed teams of the tournament, Anantnag and Ganderbal were awarded a cash prize of Rs 75,000 & Rs 50,000, respectively, while Doda grabbed the fourth spot.
Ankush Sharma was declared the Man of the Tournament and was awarded Rs 50,000 cash prize for his outstanding performance. Rishav won the Man of the Match in the finals.
Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary to the Government, Youth Services & Sports Department; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and representatives of various sports organizations, prominent sports personalities and sports lovers were present on the occasion.