Jammu offers spiritual, scenic richness that is divine: LG Sinha

Jammu offers spiritual and scenic richness that is divine. It has vast tourism potential and we are developing 37 offbeat destinations in Jammu Division that will boost the economy and provide large number of jobs to the people, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor said that the government is working on mission mode to transform the tourism sector of Jammu division and developing tourist places which were neglected for years.

“Jammu is a treasure trove of culture, spirituality, tradition and literature. The beauty of Jammu division is truly mesmerizing and tourists have plenty of scenic locations to explore, “ said the Lt Governor.