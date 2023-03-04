Jammu-Srinagar Highway closed due to maintenance

"Jammu Srinagar Highway is still closed due to maintenance work is in progress at Shalgadi, it will take some time. People are advised to co-operate," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.



The highway is the lifeline of Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.



Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essentials and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for rest of the country through this road.