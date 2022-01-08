Jammu-Srinagar highway to remain closed tomorrow

Srinagar, Jan 8: Jammu-Srinagar highway along with Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road and Mughal Road will continue to remain shut on Sunday due to landslides and slippery conditions due to the prevailing rains and snowfall in J&K.
“Tomorrow Vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar highway will remain suspended as the the heavy rains and snowfall has triggered large scale shooting stones activity, landslides and slipper road conditions on the (thoroughfare). The highway is blocked at many places,” Traffic Police said in a handout today.
People have been advised not to undertake any journey on the highway till the restoration work is completed and surface is traffic worthy.
The Jammu-Srinagar highway had briefly reopened after two days on Friday after intermittently remaining shut since Wednesday due to landslides caused by inclement weather.
Mughal road, which connects Shopian with Poonch-Rajouri districts, Srinagar-Leh highway and Sinthan road, connecting Anantnag and Kishtwar districts, remain closed due to snow accumulation.