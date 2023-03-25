Jammu-Srinagar railway link to be connected this year: Minister

Srinagar, March 25: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said Jammu and Kashmir will have Vande Bharat trains next year as Jammu-Srinagar rail link will be opened this year only.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), he also said that Kupwara and other two destinations in the Kashmir Valley will be connected with the Indian railways soon.