Jammu stands out as top performer in DGGI 3.0

At the outset, the Chief Secretary praised the whole team of Planning Development & Monitoring Department headed by Administrative Secretary, Raghav Langar for carrying out this massive exercise and compiling rankings right from Panchayats up to District level.

Dr Mehta called this exercise path breaking for adopting an evidence based planning tool enabling targeted interventions. He said that it would assist the administration in evolving a more focused approach towards each sector. He observed that these rankings have helped pinpoint the lacunae in each area of development thereby making the impact of interventions measurable which would lead to better outcomes.