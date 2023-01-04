‘Janbhagidari Empowerment portal reflects Governments resolve towards empowering people’

The portal, a sequel to government's endeavor of facilitating people to the utmost through digital platforms, would enable the general masses have an insight into the status of development works being executed in their areas under schemes like MGNREGA, Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural), Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), PM Awas Yojana and PM Gram Sadak Yojana.

The Empowerment (Enabling Monitoring of Public Overview of Works Being Executed and Resources for Meaningful Transparency) portal is a web gateway hosting all the works being executed under the capex component of UT budget and can also be accessed through BEAMS website of Finance department.