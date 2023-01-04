‘Janbhagidari Empowerment portal reflects Governments resolve towards empowering people’

Srinagar, Jan 4: Implementation of "Janbhagidari Empowerment" portal in Jammu and Kashmir is a candid reflection of concern and commitment of Lieutenant Governor Administration towards empowering people through a more responsive, transparent and accountable governance with vigorous public participation, authorities said.
The portal, a sequel to government's endeavor of facilitating people to the utmost through digital platforms, would enable the general masses have an insight into the status of development works being executed in their areas under schemes like MGNREGA, Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural), Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), PM Awas Yojana and PM Gram Sadak Yojana.
The Empowerment (Enabling Monitoring of Public Overview of Works Being Executed and Resources for Meaningful Transparency) portal is a web gateway hosting all the works being executed under the capex component of UT budget and can also be accessed through BEAMS website of Finance department.
The objective of this initiative is to ensure that every citizen should be able to view every detail about the nature and extent of works under execution in his or her area or any part of the Union Territory. This initiative would be reviewed continuously for incorporation of needed improvements based on the feedback of general public.
The government has urged upon the people to utilize the information available on this portal to help the administration bring about greater responsiveness and accountability besides ensuring greater participation of stakeholders in the process of development taking place in their area.
The portal is an interactive and user friendly platform which offers public an opportunity to give their feedback about any of the works going on in J&K resulting effective implementation of development works. Hence, this unique initiative launched by the J&K government enables the citizens to directly participate in the development of their area.
According to an official statement, any person can search for any of the work going on in the UT at village, block or district level to ascertain the status of the development works. The name, cost and position of funds released and expenditure incurred against the said work could be viewed by simply accessing the BEAMS website of the J&K Finance department.