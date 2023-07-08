Japanese patient finds relief with stitchless endoscopic spine surgery in city abroad

Dr. Trivedi specializes in a unique technique known as awake endoscopic spine surgery, which eliminates the need for general anesthesia. In this innovative approach, patients remain conscious and are able to communicate with the surgeon throughout the procedure. Despite his initial trepidation, Dabby chose this method, driven by his desire to avoid general anesthesia. Remarkably, the entire surgery lasted a mere 20 minutes, effectively alleviating Dabby’s excruciating back pain and leg discomfort. He expressed his satisfaction with the stitchless endoscopic spine surgery performed without the use of anesthesia, highlighting that such advanced medical techniques were not yet available in Japan.