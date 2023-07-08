Japanese patient finds relief with stitchless endoscopic spine surgery in city abroad

Srinagar, July 8: In a remarkable medical development, a Japanese patient named Dabby, hailing from Tokyo, underwent a groundbreaking stitchless endoscopic spine surgery in a city abroad. Dabby, who weighed 145 kg, encountered a slip disc while engaged in rigorous exercise and weightlifting at the gym. As a result, he experienced excruciating back pain and intense discomfort in his right leg, rendering him bedridden and unable to perform even the simplest of tasks.
Desperate for a solution, Dabby sought medical assistance and was advised by a local doctor to undergo endoscopic spine surgery under general anesthesia. However, he harbored significant fear and anxiety about the procedure. In a bold move, he decided to travel to India to consult Dr. PankajTrivedi, a highly regarded senior endoscopic spine surgeon based in the city.
Dr. Trivedi specializes in a unique technique known as awake endoscopic spine surgery, which eliminates the need for general anesthesia. In this innovative approach, patients remain conscious and are able to communicate with the surgeon throughout the procedure. Despite his initial trepidation, Dabby chose this method, driven by his desire to avoid general anesthesia. Remarkably, the entire surgery lasted a mere 20 minutes, effectively alleviating Dabby’s excruciating back pain and leg discomfort. He expressed his satisfaction with the stitchless endoscopic spine surgery performed without the use of anesthesia, highlighting that such advanced medical techniques were not yet available in Japan.