Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan organised in Shopian

Shopian, Dec 13: Amidst thick fog and biting cold, people from different walks of life on Wednesday made a beeline for Batapora playfield in south Kashmir’s Shopian district to celebrate the annual winter festival Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan.

The festival was organised by the Army’s 12 sector RR under the aegis of Chinar corps in collaboration with district administration and J&K Academy of Art Culture and Languages.

The festival was a mix of music, dance and other cultural performances presented by the local artistes, spurring the audiences to rhythmically tap their feet to the beats.

The festival was inaugurated by burning of Isband (aromatic seeds) and releasing pigeons by the Deputy Commissioner ShopianFazlulHaseeb and Senior Superintendent of Police Tanu Shree.

The festival is celebrated every year to mark the beginning of Chillai Kalan, a 40-day-harsh spell of winter beginning from December 21.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that such programmes are aimed at acquainting people with their rich cultural heritage. He said that such events would also help in bridging the gap between the administration and the youth.

“It will also provide an opportunity to the budding artistes to showcase their talent” said the Deputy Commissioner.

The SSP said that such festivals would promote the local tradition and provide a platform to the talented youth of the area. The spellbinding performances of artistes captivated the audiences so much that they did not move an inch until the programme was concluded.