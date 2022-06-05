Jashn-e-Gurez inter school Volleyball tournament held

Srinagar: As the Jashn-e-Gurez festival progressed into the 4th day of grand events, an inter school volleyball tournament was organised today at the Dawar Helipad ground in Gurez by the Indian Army in collaboration with the Zonal Physical Education Department.
As per the statement, more than 12 schools comprising 84 boys and girls from different parts of the valley participated in the event with full josh and enthusiasm.
The event was aimed at promoting sports and fitness among the youth in order to constructively engage the youth and keep them away from the vices of drugs and radicalisation. The gripping competition witnessed a tough battle amongst the exhilarated teams and loud cheers from the supporting crowd.
After a gruelling round of matches and tough competition, Girls Higher Secondary School Dawar emerged as the winner and High School Wampora secured the Runners up position in the Girls under-17 category. In the Boys under-17 category, Boys Higher Secondary School was victorious and Army Goodwill School, Dawar secured the Runners up position. The Winners and Runner Up teams were awarded with special certificates and medals whereas all other teams were awarded participation certificates.
The Jashn-e-Gurez Festival is being conducted in Gurez from 01-20 June by the Indian Army in Collaboration with the District Administration and the J&K Tourism department to boost the tourism potential of this pristine unexplored valley and promote it as an offbeat adventure tourism destination.