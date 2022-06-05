Jashn-e-Gurez inter school Volleyball tournament held

Srinagar: As the Jashn-e-Gurez festival progressed into the 4th day of grand events, an inter school volleyball tournament was organised today at the Dawar Helipad ground in Gurez by the Indian Army in collaboration with the Zonal Physical Education Department.

As per the statement, more than 12 schools comprising 84 boys and girls from different parts of the valley participated in the event with full josh and enthusiasm.

The event was aimed at promoting sports and fitness among the youth in order to constructively engage the youth and keep them away from the vices of drugs and radicalisation. The gripping competition witnessed a tough battle amongst the exhilarated teams and loud cheers from the supporting crowd.