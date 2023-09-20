Jashn- e- Manasbal organised

Besides , many cultural items were presented which were liked by the audience. Nisar Naseem presented welcome address and thanked the chief guest for his concern towards art and culture.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal while speaking on the occasion said that Manasbal and other tourist places in the district shall be bought in to limelight and”our efforts shall be to attract large number of tourists to the district.” He further said that steps are being taken to develop Manasbal as tourist destination. Vote of thanks was presented by Shamsuddin and programme on was anchored by Azhar Nazir.