Jashn- e- Manasbal organised

Srinagar, Sep 20: The Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) in collaboration with Manasbal Dramatics and cultural unit DIPR organised Jashn- e- Manasbal in the open air theatre of Manasbal today.
According to a press release Shyambir Singh, deputy commissioner Ganderbal was the chief guest. During the event students of Girls High School Safapora and Angels Care School Safapora presented welcome song and qaumi taraana . Haseena Akhtar and party and Suhail Fayaz Shilwati and party presented folk songs which were highly appreciated by the audience. Paper on the historic aspect was presented by Suhail Nabi Khan. Manasbal Dramatics presented two short plays during the event.
Besides , many cultural items were presented which were liked by the audience. Nisar Naseem presented welcome address and thanked the chief guest for his concern towards art and culture.
Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal while speaking on the occasion said that Manasbal and other tourist places in the district shall be bought in to limelight and”our efforts shall be to attract large number of tourists to the district.” He further said that steps are being taken to develop Manasbal as tourist destination. Vote of thanks was presented by Shamsuddin and programme on was anchored by Azhar Nazir.