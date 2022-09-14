Kashmir

Jashn-e-Wiladat of Hazrat Khwaja Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) to be celebrated on September 20

Representational Image
Representational Image Mubashir Khan/ GK
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: The 808th Jashn-e-Wiladat (birthday celebration) of Hazrat Khwaja Nizamuddin Aulia(RA) is going to be celebrated  at Dargah Sharif on the night of Tuesday 20 September till the morning of Wednesday 21 September.

The  programme has been scheduled as follows:

On the night of 20 September till the morning of 21 September

--Langar Distribution 9 pm

--Ghusal sharif (Bath to holy Grave) at 2.00 am at night

--Sandal offering at 3.00am

--Attar offering at 3.30am

--Ghilaaf(big chadar)offering at 4.00am

--Qul ceremony after Fajr prayer at 5.30 am

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com