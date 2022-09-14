Jashn-e-Wiladat of Hazrat Khwaja Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) to be celebrated on September 20

Srinagar: The 808th Jashn-e-Wiladat (birthday celebration) of Hazrat Khwaja Nizamuddin Aulia(RA) is going to be celebrated at Dargah Sharif on the night of Tuesday 20 September till the morning of Wednesday 21 September.

The programme has been scheduled as follows:

On the night of 20 September till the morning of 21 September

--Langar Distribution 9 pm

--Ghusal sharif (Bath to holy Grave) at 2.00 am at night

--Sandal offering at 3.00am

--Attar offering at 3.30am

--Ghilaaf(big chadar)offering at 4.00am

--Qul ceremony after Fajr prayer at 5.30 am