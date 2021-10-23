Jashn-e-Zaffran Festival Cultural artists enthrall audience

Srinagar, Oct 22: The artists from the cultural unit Kashmir of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Friday presented mesmerising performance in the Jashn-e-Zaffran festival organised by the Directorate of Agriculture Kashmir at the India International Kashmir Saffron Trading Centre (IIKSTC) Pampore.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Jashn-e-Zaffran is a saffron festival cum buyers and sellers meet held at IIKSTC Dussu, Pampore.
On the occasion, Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha addressed the festival through video conferencing, while the Union Minister of State for Agriculture also spoke at the event through video conferencing.