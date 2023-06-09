Javed Anjum assumes charge as Director Srinagar Airport

News agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported him saying that his primary priority will be to further streamline passenger experience at the airport and to enhance systemic functioning.

Notably, the appointment of a new director has come at a time when the yearly annual Hajj pilgrimage has just started, and during this phase, the airport functioning remains over-occupied apart from regular flight operations.

“Our endeavor at Srinagar Airport will be to give maximum comforting services to Hajj pilgrims”, he said.