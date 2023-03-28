JCB operator involved in snow clerance killed as avalanche strikes Sinthan Top

Anantnag, March 28: A JCB operator, engaged with clearance of snow over Sinthan Top, a popular mountain pass located between Breng Valley in Kokernag in Anantnag district and Kishtwar district of Chenab Valley, died after he came under an avalanche on Tuesday, official sources said.
They said that a number of JCBs were engaged to clear snow in the area and suddenly an avalanche occurred, sweeping them away. While a few, working as operators, managed their way out, a few were swept away. Immediately a massive rescue operation was launched under supervision of Tehsidar Larnoo along with SHO Larnoo.
So far the body of one JCB operator has been recovered while searches are underway for possible missing person(s), they said.
Quoting an officer of the administration, GNS reported that initial reports suggest that two persons among those engaged for snow clearance were missing but exact details are still being verified. “Rescue operation is still underway and we are trying to locate any missing person.”
Meanwhile, the officer identified the deceased JCB operator as Javid Ahmad Zagoo (35) son of Abdul Aziz Zagoo of Larnoo.