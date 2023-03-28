JCB operator involved in snow clerance killed as avalanche strikes Sinthan Top

Anantnag, March 28: A JCB operator, engaged with clearance of snow over Sinthan Top, a popular mountain pass located between Breng Valley in Kokernag in Anantnag district and Kishtwar district of Chenab Valley, died after he came under an avalanche on Tuesday, official sources said.

They said that a number of JCBs were engaged to clear snow in the area and suddenly an avalanche occurred, sweeping them away. While a few, working as operators, managed their way out, a few were swept away. Immediately a massive rescue operation was launched under supervision of Tehsidar Larnoo along with SHO Larnoo.