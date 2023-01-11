Kashmir

JCO among three soldiers killed after slipping into gorge in Kupwara
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Jan 11: Three army personnel including an officer were killed on Wednesday when they slipped into a gorge in Kupwara, officials said. 

Chinar Corps said that the incident happened in Machil when the party of three was traversing a snow covered track. 

"Incident #ChinarWarriors in #Machhal Sector. During a regular op task in forward area, a party of 01 JCO & 02 OR slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way. Mortal remains of all the three #bravehearts have been retrieved. Further details follow, " it said in a tweet. 

