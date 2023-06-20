JD Elementary Education Shams-U-Din dies after heart attack

Srinagar, June 20: The Joint Director Elementary Education at Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Shams-U-Din died of heart attack on Tuesday while he was rendering his services at office.
A DSEK official told Greater Kashmir that the Joint Director was on duty when he had a cardiac arrest and was immediately rushed to the SMHS hospital Srinagar.
"He was conscious when he was being ferried to hospital but breathed his last after reaching the hospital," the DSEK official said.
A resident of Gurez area in Bandipora district Shams-U-Din was presently residing at Kralpora area of Budgam district where he was laid to rest.
Shams-U-Din served the department for more than 36 years after he was recruited in the department as a teacher in 1986. One year later, he joined the department as lecturer in 1987 after passing the recruitment exam conducted by JKPSC.
During his 36 years of service, Shams-U-Din served at many key positions in the department. He served as principal DIET Bandipora, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kargil and Kulgam.
He also served the department as Principal erstwhile State Institute of Education (SIE) Bemina and was also posted as JD Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.
Shams-U-Din breathed his last just two months prior to his retirement as the official at DSEK informed that the deceased was supposed to attain superannuation on August 31 of 2023.
The employees of the directorate remember Shams-U-din as a down to earth ,honest and dedicated officer.
The deceased had done his M.Sc Botany from Kashmir University 1984-85.
Meanwhile, the J&K Teachers Association expressed its shock and offered condolences to the bereaved family.