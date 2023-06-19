Kashmir
JDU J&K President calls on Lt Governor
Srinagar, June 19: G M Shaheen, President J&K Janta Dal United (JDU), called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.
Shaheen discussed with the Lt Governor various public important issues pertaining to fixation of rates of Houseboats and Hotels, completion of pending development works and avenues to boost the economy of Srinagar during Shri Amarnathji Yatra. He also extended support and cooperation of his party in the smooth conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra.