JE PDD dies of cardiac arrest in Handwara

Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) PDD HandwaraReyaz Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the deceased had intimated office that he may not turn to duty on Monday due to illness.

"At about 1:00 PM I received a call about the death of our employee. I was literally moved after coming across the sad news. Initially I could not be-lieve but then health officials confirmed his death," he added.

Earlier the deceased junior engineer after developing chest pain at Pandit Colony Natnussa intimated his family members.

"He was immediately shifted with the help of family and neighbors to Dis-trict Hospital Handwara but doctors present there declared him dead on ar-rival," one of his neighbour said.

The deceased has been as identified as Anil Kumar Pandit son of Somnath Kumar Pandit of NutnosaPandit Colony.

His demise has sent shock and gloom waves across the district and people could be seen talking good of him throughout the day.

The last rites of the deceased will be held in Jammu.