JEE result controversy puts spotlight on guidelines for coaching centre advertisements

Srinagar, Apr 27: The recent controversy revolving around the JEE score of a girl from central Kashmir’s Budgam district has put a spotlight on the government guidelines issued for advertisements made by the coaching centres. As already reported by this newspaper, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) last year sought public comments on draft guidelines for prevention of misleading advertisements in the coaching sector.

The initiative was taken amid various misleading advertisements made by the proprietors of the coaching centres to lure students for their admissions. Last Saturday, after the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result of the JEE Mains-2025 exams, a video of a girl from central Kashmir hit social media wherein she claimed to have scored 99 percentile marks in the examination. Following this revelation, the social media was flooded with her videos wherein she was seen giving credit to the coaching centre she was taking coaching for the national level competitive exams. Soon after her revelation, her parents besides other relatives also joined her celebration as well. However, the celebration and happiness proved to be short lived for the girl and her family as it was revealed that the girl scored only 73 percentile marks.

In wake of this, the candidate took to social media and attributed it to a “technical glitch” she faced while surfing the official website of NTA. “I request the media not to give this issue any hype as I am really facing a tough situation. I have mailed my grievance to the NTA and I am waiting for their response because I downloaded my scorecard from their website after following the requisite process,” the girl said. However, as the news about this particular result went viral, fingers were raised on the owners of the coaching centre with stakeholders alleging them of forging the scorecard to lure students for admissions. The allegations were raised as the proprietors of the coaching centre also released a video in which they claimed that the girl who obtained a 99 percentile score in JEE was their student. Besides this video, a few people running social media pages also released their videos and tried to promote the success story of the coaching centre. Such instances were seen as giving undue promotion to the particular coaching centre. However, the owner of the coaching centre while talking to Greater Kashmir said that they asked the girl to produce the score card after her video went viral on social media wherein she claimed to be a topper.

“Besides the students, her parents and other relatives reached the coaching centre, they distributed sweets as well. After we saw her scorecard, we also released a video that our student has topped the list,” Saddam Hussain, owner of SKIE coaching centre told Greater Kashmir. He also refuted the allegations of forgery saying that the admission session has already been closed and their coaching centre has been operating for the last two decades while maintaining a “reputation with high standard.” “But after we released a video of our success story, we received a message in our group that the result was not authentic and the girl was not the topper,” he said. Surprised and shocked with the revelation, Saddam said they called the girl who claimed to be facing technical glitches. “After the controversy erupted, I also tried to check her result on the NTA website but it displayed a message No Result Found,” he said. While the mystery surrounding the JEE result is yet to be resolved, the issue has put a spotlight on the guidelines issued by CCPA) for prevention of misleading advertisements in the coaching sector.

Last year, the CCPA conducted a stakeholders consultation on misleading advertisement in the coaching sector following which guidelines for prevention of misleading advertisement in the coaching sector were issued. The guidelines define “Coaching” as tuition, instructions or academic support or learning programme or guidance provided by any person. “Under the guidelines, conditions for misleading advertisement have been laid out,” the official document reads. The CCPA has said that any person who engage in coaching shall be considered to be engaged in a misleading advertisement if it conceals important information related to name of the course (whether free or paid) and duration of course opted by successful candidate or any other important information which can influence a consumer’s decision to choose their services.

The CCPA said that if any coaching centre falsely represents that students’ success is solely attributable to the coaching, without acknowledging the individual efforts of the students, it will be considered as a “misleading advertisement.” “The coaching centres should not create a false sense of urgency or fear of missing out that may heighten anxieties amongst students, or parents. Any other practices that may mislead consumers or subvert consumer autonomy and choice, it reads. The CCPA said the guidelines would be made applicable to every person engaged in coaching and the objective of the guidelines is to “protect consumers from misleading advertisements in the coaching sector.”